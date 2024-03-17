Bilawal, CM Murad condemn suicide attack on check post in North Waziristan

KARACHI - The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday vehemently condemned a suicide attack on a check post in North Waziristan, which have claimed lives of Lietinent Colonel Kashif and other soldiers. He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Kashif and other soldiers.
Bilawal said that the nurseries of terrorism must be destroyed under the National Action Plan. The killers of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the country and the nation. The PPP chairman expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Kashif and other martyrs. He said that the nation will never forget its brave sons.
Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while strongly condemning a terrorist attack on a check post in North Waziristan has condoled with the breaved families of martyred soldiers.
According to a Spokesman for the CM House Sindh, the Chief Minister expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five army soldiers.
The CM Murad said that the martyrs were our national heroes and valuable assets of the country. He said that the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that such elements would be eradicated very soon. The entire nation is with the Pakistan Army, he added.