Sunday, March 17, 2024
Bilawal, CM Murad condemn suicide attack on check post in North Waziristan
APP
March 17, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday vehemently condemned a sui­cide attack on a check post in North Waziristan, which have claimed lives of Lietinent Colonel Kashif and other sol­diers. He expressed his grief and sorrow over the mar­tyrdom of Lt. Col. Kashif and other soldiers.

Bilawal said that the nurs­eries of terrorism must be destroyed under the National Action Plan. The killers of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the coun­try and the nation. The PPP chairman expressed his sym­pathy and condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Kashif and other martyrs. He said that the nation will never forget its brave sons.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while strongly condemning a terrorist attack on a check post in North Waziristan has condoled with the breaved families of martyred soldiers.

According to a Spokesman for the CM House Sindh, the Chief Minister expressed his deep sorrow over the martyr­dom of five army soldiers.

The CM Murad said that the martyrs were our national he­roes and valuable assets of the country. He said that the ter­rorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that such elements would be eradicated very soon. The entire nation is with the Paki­stan Army, he added.

