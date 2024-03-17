Body of young boy found in house

HYDERABAD - Sindh Police claimed to have found the body of a young boy in a house located in the Latifabad No. 5 area of Hyderabad on Saturday. Ac­cording to police officials, the boy has been identified as Abdul Rehman and hails from Tharparkar, also known as Thar, district in Sindh. The police spokesperson stated that the postmortem of the body is underway to identify the cause of death, mean­while, the investigation into the case has been launched. Back in 2020, a morose de­velopment occurred in the ill-fated Abdul Hakeem town of Khanewal district, neigh­bors recovered the bodies of three siblings from a house after “day-long silence”. Po­lice confirmed the three de­ceased were siblings after the neighbors called upon them having found the dead bodies. According to the de­tails reported so far, the par­ents of the deceased three siblings had had a domestic fight the previous day fol­lowing which the mother rushed to her maternal home leaving the kids behind. The neighbors, surprised by the unusual silence in the house all day long, probed and dis­covered three dead bodies of the siblings and reported them to the local police. In the preliminary reports the Kabirwala police have shared they found proof of poisoning from the chil­dren’s bodies, however, for factual forensics the bodies have yet to be sent for a post-mortem report, they said.