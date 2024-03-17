By Ordinance

The government brought up IMF-necessitated ordinances in the inaugural session of the National Assembly and the response of both the opposition and the allies shows how this could be done keeping in the spirit of parliamentary democracy.

Admittedly, the IMF bailout expires soon and Pakistan has little choice but to negotiate and win another one. And yes, the seven ordi­nances are required to win that settlement with the IMF. However, the rush and the authority the government displayed in bringing these or­dinances to the table amounts to unilateralism in a house that is con­stituted as a coalition. The shouts of “betrayal” from the Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf affiliated members shouldn’t come as a surprise – that is what the opposition usually does in such positions.

However, the fact that initially, the members of the Pakistan Peoples Party raised objections to the way the ordinances were bulldozed in the session is a moment of reflection for the government.

The caretaker setup received great criticism for rushing ordinances through without due process. Now in power through the public’s man­date, the government must realise the difference between an interim framework and an elected parliamentary government.

Reducing government oversight and granting more autonomy to cer­tain public enterprises is an IMF call that must be enacted. But shrink­ing the process and subtracting necessary debate on the move, which directly impacts Pakistan’s people and economy, is like bypassing the public mandate or not hearing it at all. Doing so, the government will lessen its chances at political reconciliation with the opposition, and risk estranging even its allies.

All the seven ordinances are of critical value. Relating to the priva­tisation commission, telecommunication appellate, broadcasting cor­poration, shipping corporation, national highway, and postal services management, there must be a discussion on what the amendments will entail, what is inevitable, and what must be avoided. The very spirit of an ordinance is to correspond to emergency scenarios where regular law-making or amending can be a lengthy process. But what is best for the government is to not set an impression of disregard for the coali­tion, opposition, public opinion, and parliamentary procedure.