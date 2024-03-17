Children, pregnant women among 37 martyred in Israeli strike on Gaza

GAZA - The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Saturday that at least 37 people, including children and pregnant women, were killed in an Israeli air­strike on a residential block in central Gaza on Friday night.

The total numbers of casualties from the incident west of the Nuseirat Camp remain unclear but video from the scene showed am­bulance crews load­ing bodies wrapped in blankets, as well as ex­tensive destruction. One video shows dead and injured being brought to Al Aqsa Martyrs’ hos­pital, including the bod­ies of several children. According to medical staff, 35 of the 37 vic­tims were members of one family. Nuseirat has seen multiple strikes in recent days.

CNN obtained video of another strike in Nuseirat overnight Fri­day in which seven peo­ple were killed. The Israel Defense Forces released video Saturday of a strike on Friday, saying several Hamas men were living in the area. Witness­es said there was also an overnight strike in the Deir al Balah area of northern Gaza.

Two people said residents had re­ceived telephone warnings from the Israel Defense Forces to evacuate within 15 minutes. One young man, Abdallah Maghbara, told CNN that people had fled without anything af­ter being warned to “clear the entire block in 15 minutes” and “clear the 10 houses around the house of Nani Abu Baraka.”

He said after 15 minutes, the Israelis told them “they don’t want to see any­one in the street,” adding: “All of a sud­den two missiles fell on the entire block and destroyed completely seven build­ings, nothing was spared.”

Subhi Baraka told CNN, “we evacuat­ed the area and returned…and as you can see it is like an earthquake of an en­tire block.”