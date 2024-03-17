City comes together to provide free Iftar meals during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI - The traditional activity of pro­viding free charity meals during the holy month of Ramazan to the needy continues in the city, as traders communities, individ­uals, and non-government orga­nizations (NGOs) come together to serve Iftar meals.

Various ‘Dastarkhwans’ and ‘Langars’ (free Iftar food spots) have been set up in different parts of the city, with banners and posters displayed on main roads near the prescribed loca­tions to invite those fasting dur­ing Ramadan.

One large free food spot has been set up in Namak Mandi, Raja Bazar area, where a consid­erable number of people includ­ing labourers and daily wagers are being served with food at If­tar time. “This is only to seek Al­lah Almighty’s pleasure, a way to show our compassion to those who are needy,” said Faisal Ma­lik, a cloth shopkeeper, empha­sizing the importance of serving those in need.

Similar arrangements have been made by the business community in Purana Qila and College Road to serve de­serving people, while another dastarkhawan is active near Benazir Shaheed Hospital on Murree Road, catering to both la­borers and travelers. In addition to community-based dastarkhawan arrange­ments, NGOs and wel­fare organizations have also organized daily Iftar dinners at their prescribed locations to support those in need.

A volunteer at a Langar Khana mentioned the increase in the number of individuals attending the meals each year, noting that the economic situation has led to more deserving visitors during the holy month of Ramazan.