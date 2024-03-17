CM Maryam orders expediting Ramazan package

LAHORE - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, digital monitoring of the “Ramazan Nighe­ban Relief Package” is ongoing. The distribution process to 2.832 million families under the “Ramazan Nighe­ban Relief Package” has been com­pleted and its digital monitoring has also been undertaken. Assessing the Ramzan Nigheban Package report which was submitted to the CM on Saturday, she directed to expedite the distribu­tion process to the needy families, adding that transparency should be maintained in the distri­bution process of “Rama­zan Nigheban Package” under any circumstance. On the direction of CM, the campaign against price hike has been accelerated across the prov­ince. It has been informed in the re­port issued by the Industries depart­ment that Price Control Magistrates launched 1271 crackdowns against the profiteers. Random checking has been undertaken at 773,000 sites in15 days and 23,000 profiteers have been apprehended. A fine exceeding Rs62.2 million has been imposed on profiteers while 1,682 FIRs have been registered and 4,858 people have been arrested. The CM said, “we cannot let the poor people remain at the mercy of profiteers” adding that the recent trend in the reduction of prices is satisfactory and she would not allow hoarding at any cost. Mean­while, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for present­ing a robust roadmap to steer Paki­stan out of the prevailing economic crisis. In a statement on Saturday, the CM said that it is a historic and revolutionary initiative. His vision for promoting foreign investment is commendable, she added. Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that re­ducing inflation and alleviating pov­erty was a crucial part of this eco­nomic road map, adding that “our goal is to achieve high production through low-cost agricultural inputs in the agricultural sector.” The CM emphasised that everyone has to work together for the development and stability of the economy.

CM CONDEMNS TERROR ATTACK, PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRS

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has condemned a terror attack on a checkpost at Mir Ali in North Waziristan. The CM paid tribute to the martyred officers and se­poys of the Pakistan Army and expressed her heart­felt sympathies with the family members. Maryam Nawaz paid salute to the valour of Lieutenant Colonel Kashif for consigning the terrorists to hell. She acknowledged that the officers and sepoys of the Pakistan Army by sacrificing their precious lives for our dear home­land had written a history of bravery, adding that the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army are a pride of the whole nation. Lieutenant Kashif of Pakistan Army consigned six ter­rorists to hell and became immortal. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Min­ister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that maximum relief is being provided to people in Ramazan ba­zaars. He said this during his visit to a Ramazan bazaar set up at the foot­ball stadium here. He also checked the quality and rates of essential items. Quality essential items are be­ing sold in Ramazan bazaars as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, he added. He said no compro­mise would be made on the quality of items. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also interacted with the people in the Ramazan bazaar and they expressed satisfaction over arrangements in the bazaars.