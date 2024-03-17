CM Murad says provinces’ share in NFC Award can be increased

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that provinces’ share in the next NFC award can only be increased and not decreased as per the constitution. This he said while speaking to the media at the Election Commission of Paki­stan where he went to submit nomination papers of PPP candidates for the Senate Election being held on April 2, 2024.

When asked about the IMF’s condition to re­duce the provinces’ share in the upcoming NFC (National Finance Commission) Award, Murad Ali Shah said that he has heard about it too. However, he added that the federal government has report­edly informed the IMF that the matters constitu­tionally settled between the federal and provincial governments cannot be negotiated or discussed.

The chief minister said that the 10th NFC award was announced before the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. “After the 18th amendment provinces have been given more responsibilities, therefore the upcoming NFC Award should be made accordingly,” he said and added the federal government has its own point of view, but these issues would be discussed at the NFC forum. According to Shah, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted the nomina­tion papers of nine candidates for the general seats, three each for women and technocrats, and two for minorities. He expressed hope that his party would win almost all the seats.

He added that the PPP would release the final list of its candidates after the scrutiny of the nomi­nation papers on Monday.

When the Chief Minister was asked about the trend of PPP winning more votes in successive Sen­ate Elections. He explained that, unlike the elec­tion of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, assembly members are not always bound to vote in favour of their party. Sometimes, they may vote based on their personal preferences. In such cases, the party cannot disqualify those members.