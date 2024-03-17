Sunday, March 17, 2024
COAS calls for enhancing military ties with Bahrain

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  General Shaikh Mo­hamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Com­mander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on Gener­al Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Saturday. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation, says a press re­lease issued by the ISPR. Both lead­ers discussed mat­ters of mutual in­terest including regional security dy­namics, counter-ter­rorism efforts and training exchanges. COAS said that Paki­stan values its tra­ditionally strong de­fence, diplomatic and economic rela­tions with Kingdom of Bahrain and un­derscored Pakistan’s commitment to en­hancing military ties with Bahrain. COAS emphasised upon the importance of collab­oration in addressing shared security chal­lenges and promot­ing peace and sta­bility in the region. The visiting digni­tary commended Pa­kistan for its efforts in combating terror­ism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pa­kistan Army. He re­affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to deep­ening cooperation with Pakistan in de­fence and security domains.

Our Staff Reporter

