Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A meeting of the Police Department compensa­tion award committee was held under the super­vision of Additional IGP Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, here on Saturday, which ordered for release of Rs 2 million for health welfare of the police em­ployees, injured in performance of duties. Rahim Yar Khan’s injured Head Constable Muhammad Jameel was given Rs 1 million for treatment, Rs 250,000 were given each for medical expenses of injured constables Waqar Ahmed and Zeeshan Khadim of Mandi Bahauddin. Injured Constable Mohammad Naveed of Rahim Yar Khan was given Rs 250,000 for treatment. Meanwhile, Rs 250,000 were released to the injured Constable Munir Ahmed of Elite Police for medical expenses. A Punjab police spokesperson said these police personnel were injured in various incidents while performing their professional duties.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024