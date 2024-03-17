Conspiracies around Catherine, Princes of Wales reach a fever pitch

LONDON - The public absence of Catherine, Prin­cess of Wales, has grown from a niche royal watcher concern to an international punchline in a matter of weeks. While Kens­ington Palace said her January abdominal surgery was planned and indicated she would be out of the public eye through March, several unusual details — grainy photos, an altered image, vague medical information, irregular updates from the British royal family have kept the public guessing. That’s never a good thing. Catherine’s so-called disappearance has led TikTok and X users to swan dive into bizarre conspiracy theories and jokes so thickly in­tertextual it makes one wonder if social me­dia really does give us brain worms. Droves of amateur detectives have crafted timelines and deep dives into the princess’ move­ments over the last few months, combining real concern with outland­ish conspiracy. Regular people moonlighting as photo forensics special­ists have suggested recent images of Kate are fabricated, spin­ning theories on where she actually is and who they think is trying to cover up the “truth.” And yes, there are a lot of jokes.