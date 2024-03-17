Sunday, March 17, 2024
Country's future hinges upon skilled youth: PM

Web Desk
3:24 PM | March 17, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the country's future hinges upon well-educated and skilled youth.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a student from Balochistan province, Ikramullah who is studying in 9th class in Lawrence College Murree.

Shehbaz Sharif said for the provision of quality education, the federal government would facilitate high achievers with scholarship scheme to get education in the well reputed global educational institutes.

Under the Prime Minister's direction, the student from 2022 flood affected area of Qilla Saifullah was provided with facility to get education at the country's prominent educational institute.

The student thanked the Prime Minister for giving him opportunity to meet him.

