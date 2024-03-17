Court sends Hesco six officers to jail on judicial remand in Rs90m scam

HYDERABAD - The Special Court of Anti Corruption sent six officers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to jail on a judicial remand who were arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a Rs90 million scam.

According to details, the FIA produced Commer­cial Officer Nisar Memon, Assistant Manager Ra­heem Bux, Accountants Muhammad Bilal, Deepak and Ehtisham and Assistant Linemen Babar Zai before the court and sought their remand. The FIA apprised the court that the arrested officials alleg­edly embezzled funds for salaries and pensions over a span of more than 6 years since 2017.