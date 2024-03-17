CTD carry out search operation in limits of PS Secretariat

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) of Islamabad Capital conducted a search and combing operation in areas con­trolled by Secretariat police sta­tion, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different ar­eas of Secretariat police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and comb­ing operation 123 suspicious persons, 75 houses, 22 Shops, 45 motorcycles and 10 vehicles were thoroughly checked, while three suspicious persons and two without documents motor­cycles were shifted to the police station for further verification purpose. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Na­sir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing op­erations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws including seven pro­fessional beggars from differ­ent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession,the spokesman said. He said following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad Capital Police has inten­sified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Ramna police team arrested a lady accused namely Bilqees Bibi and recovered 205 gram heroin from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Faizan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Dildar Shahid and re­covered one 9mm pistol from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused name­ly Umar Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his pos­session, while police team also arrested two accused namely Akbar Khan and Barkat Shah involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Faqir Muhammad and recovered 768 gram heroin from his possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused name­ly Asim Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Aaqib Nawaz and recovered 605 gram heroin from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is un­derway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested seven pro­fessional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.