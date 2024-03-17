Deforestation challenge

I would like to draw your atten­tion to a growing challenge: de­forestation. It is one of the most pressing issues, leading to vari­ous diseases including lung can­cer, stomach problems, and many more. In Pakistan, millions of trees are chopped down every year for construction material, industri­al activities, and other purposes. This unexpected challenge is con­stantly affecting our environment, particularly our greenhouse. Trees play a pivotal role in the develop­ment of a nation, contributing to our society’s recognition.

However, deforestation re­mains one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the concerned authorities have not adequately addressed this alarming matter seriously. There­fore, I urgently implore the gov­ernment to look into this matter as soon as possible.

REHAN AHMED,

Lahore.