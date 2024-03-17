Deforestation challenge

I would like to draw your attention to a growing challenge: deforestation. It is one of the most pressing issues, leading to various diseases including lung cancer, stomach problems, and many more. In Pakistan, millions of trees are chopped down every year for construction material, industrial activities, and other purposes. This unexpected challenge is constantly affecting our environment, particularly our greenhouse. Trees play a pivotal role in the development of a nation, contributing to our society’s recognition.
However, deforestation remains one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the concerned authorities have not adequately addressed this alarming matter seriously. Therefore, I urgently implore the government to look into this matter as soon as possible.
REHAN AHMED,
Lahore.