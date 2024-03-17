Diplomats vow to work new with govt

Diplomats, academics, intellectuals, and politicians gathered to pledge their support for the new Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. They committed to enhancing collaborations across various sectors to foster Pakistan's prosperity and modernization despite challenges. Additionally, they offered prayers for peace and aid for the victims of Gaza, Palestine.

The gathering, hosted by Muhammad Mehdi, Chairman of the Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), honored senior media figure Sohail Warriach for receiving the President Pride of Performance award. Participants included Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren, Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehra Movahed Far, Turkish Consul General Lahore Durmus Bastug, Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, and scholars Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sohail Warriach, and Hafeez Ullah Niazi.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren commended the cordial atmosphere of the event during Ramadan and highlighted the strong friendship between Pakistan and China. Iranian Consul General Mehra Movahed Far expressed Iran's commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan, while Turkish Consul General Durmus Bastug emphasized Ankara's continued support for Islamabad.

Muhammad Mehdi reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision for Pakistan's progress and emphasized the government's determination to fulfill its promises despite challenges. He praised Sharif's governance credentials and international recognition, noting the government's commitment to resuming the country's journey towards progress.