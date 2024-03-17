Divided Citizenship

The recent implementation of the controversial 2019 Citi­zenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Modi has sparked wide­spread protests in India, with global peace organisations condemning the move that blatantly discriminates against reli­gious minorities in India. This move highlights Modi’s intent to institutionalise Hindutva- a political and cultural ideology that promotes Hindu nationalism is exclusionary and discriminatory against other religious minorities in India.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging India to uphold asy­lum seekers’ rights and freedoms amidst the CAA implementation. Not only is this act divisive and dangerous, but it has led to wide­spread protests across India. With this move, India has strayed further away from its values of equality and religious tolerance.

The CAA speeds up the process of attaining citizenship for mi­norities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh – but conve­niently leaves out Muslims. This act is a display of religious bias. Amnesty International has rightly called it out for what it is: a big­oted law that legitimised discrimination based on religion.

By excluding Muslims, Modi is essentially signaling that India is open for some, but not all. This move highlights how the act is not re­ally about fast-tracking citizenship but rather about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is pushing its Hindutva agenda into law, constitutionalising racism and Islamophobia. The CAA is a threat to India’s identity as a pluralistic society. The condemnation of the CAA is not only coming from international organisations, but it echoes deep across India. Thousands have taken to the streets in protest, refus­ing to stay silent in the face of injustice. Every individual, regardless of their religion, deserves equal treatment under the law. It is time for India to step up and fulfill its international human rights obligations.

India must heed the calls of international organisations and re­voke this discriminatory law. This will help India reaffirm its com­mitment to equality and justice for all. If India refrains from doing so, it will only receive more backlash from international organisa­tions and the religious minorities in India, deepening the divide between the religious communities in India.