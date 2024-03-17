ECP postpones cause list of cases fixed for next week

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the cases’ cause list fixed for next week .

ECP has delisted the cases fixed for hearing on March 19-21.

It is pertinent to note that the contempt of court case against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry was fixed for hearing on Mar 21. But now, the contempt of court case hearing has been postponed.

ECP will issue the new cause list of de-list cases.

The proceedings after indictment against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry were due to held but now it has been adjourned.

Both PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in contempt of court case in Adiala jail.