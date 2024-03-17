‘Efforts underway to organise KP Cricket Premier League’

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has expressed his re­solve to leave no stone unturned in organizing the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Cricket Premier League in the province this year. Speaking to a delegation from the management of the Kashmir Premier League, Jahan also indicated intentions to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the province. Addition­ally, efforts will be made to arrange international cricket matches.

Since assuming his portfolio, Ja­han has prioritized the comple­tion of construction work at Arb­ab Niaz Cricket Stadium to meet international standards prompt­ly. Notably, the successful organ­ization of Sindh and Kashmir Premier Leagues by concerned or­ganizers prompted their meeting with the Sports Advisor regarding the prospective Premier League in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the delega­tion briefed the Sports Advisor on preparations for the KP Premier League and essential arrange­ments. Road shows are planned in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia to promote the upcoming league internationally.

Emphasizing the desire to hold the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Premier League expeditiously, the Sports Advisor aims to showcase the province’s peacefulness and hos­pitality through positive activities like sports. Creating a positive im­age of the province to the world is paramount, with infrastructure development and player support being top priorities.