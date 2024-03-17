Ever Present Threat

The terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in North Wa­ziristan, resulting in the tragic loss of two officers and five soldiers, is a harsh reminder of the persistent security threats being increasingly faced by Pakistan. The PM and Presi­dent have vehemently condemned the attack and offered condo­lences to the families of the martyred soldiers, whose bravery and sacrifice in the face of terrorism are exemplary of our armed forc­es’ continual struggle to combat these threats.

This attack is only one representative of the resurgence in terror­ism Pakistan has witnessed, particularly in KP and Balochistan, in recent years. The banned TTP’s termination of its ceasefire with the government in 2022 has majorly fuelled this uptick in violence, as the previous year saw a record six-year high in violence-related fa­talities, with KP and Balochistan bearing the brunt of the attacks.

The escalation in terrorist activities not only poses a threat to the safety and security of ordinary citizens but can also have major im­pacts on our cross-border trade and political stability, which our eco­nomic growth is heavily dependent upon during this crucial junc­ture. Such attacks raise concerns about our security environment may strongly deter our potential investors and harm diplomatic re­lations. To prevent a return to the precarious security situation of the 2000s and early 2010s, when terror attacks started to infiltrate our major urban centers as well, we need to be proactive.

In the recent past, concentrated campaigns, like Zarb-e-Azb or Radd-ul-Fasaad, have found demonstratable success in stemming the tide – with significant reduction in such attacks in the years fol­lowing the operations. Given our regional dynamic, we are reaching a point where such operations may need to be considered again.

The reduction in violence in Pakistan is not only vital for do­mestic stability but also for fostering positive relations with our neighbours, Iran and Afghanistan. Stable and secure borders are essential for promoting trade and economic cooperation. The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and similar projects are crucial for Pak­istan’s energy security and economic development and must be protected from sabotage.