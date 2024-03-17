Faisalabad Commissioner orders implementation of Negahban Ramazan package

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Deputy Commission­ers of four districts of the division to accelerate im­plementation on Negah­ban Ramazan package for achieving its 100 per cent targets. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she said that the government was spending billions of rupees to provide relief to the poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.

Therefore, deputy com­missioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot should expedite their efforts for implemen­tation on Negahban Ramzan Package by providing ration bags to the registered poor and needy families.

She also directed the deputy commissioners for achieving 100 percent tar­gets of Suthra Punjab pro­gram by removing waste material especially from main roads and congested areas in major cities.

She said that price control mechanism was devised for provision of daily use items on subsidized rates to the people. In this connection, price control magistrates should be active in the field for taking strict action against the profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the Divi­sional Commissioner about progress of his district re­garding Negahban Ramzan Package, Suthra Punjab and Drive against profiteering.

DRUG TRAFFICKER IN­JURES 2 CONSTABLES

A drug trafficker report­edly shot and injured two police constables during a raid while the police arrest­ed the accused along with the weapon.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Bat­ala Colony police conducted raid to arrest drug traffick­ers but the outlaws opened firing on the police team.

As a result, two consta­bles, Shafqat Rasool and Im­tiaz, received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Taking notice of the incident, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to probe the matter and ensure im­mediate arrest of the ac­cused. Therefore, a special police team conducted raid and nabbed accused Asif along with a 30-bore pistol while an investigation is un­der progress, he added.