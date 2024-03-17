Fate of Indus Water Treaty?

India’s recent move to construct the Shahpur Kandi Barrage on the Ravi River is a flagrant violation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed with Pakistan. And it has stirred a cauldron of controversy that threatens to spill over into broader regional tensions. As the waters flow, so do the currents of diplomacy, and the ripple effects of this decision have the potential to reshape the landscape of South Asia. Between these two nuclear states, the Indus Water Treaty is probably the only successful agreement that exists.
Following the completion of this barrage, Pakistan’s previously allocated 1150 cubic centimetres of water would now be beneficial to the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 32,000 hectares of land in the Kathua and Samba districts will benefit from the water for “irrigation and for hydropower generation,” but the flow towards Pakistan will be restricted. India has built numerous dams thus far, including the Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej, the Pong and Pandoh Dam on the Beas, and the Thein (Ranjit sagar) on the Ravi.
Without explicitly rescinding its obligations under the IWT, India has for some years indicated and sent contradictory signals. Modi government wrote to Pakistan in January of last year, seeking revisions to the treaty under Article XII (3) of the IWT, which addresses the “final provisions” of the agreement. After Pakistan’s appeal to The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration against the Jammu and Kashmir hydropower projects, Kishenganga and Ratle. Adding a layer of intrigue, it’s worth noting that in 2019, India strategically opted to abruptly halt the continuation of a significant 1989 agreement with Pakistan which required both countries to share data on the water levels of the rivers running inside their borders, which would be renewed annually. India entered into the deal in 1989 as a gesture of goodwill toward Pakistan, but suddenly it became disinterested in the arrangement’s continuation, and India’s decision to terminate the 1989 agreement raises doubts about India’s intentions to comply with its legal obligations under the IWT.
The Indian Parliament repealed Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution on same year on August 5, 2019, which was the final blow to the independence movement in Kashmir. Since then, Indian Occupied Kashmir has been refused the special status that had previously given it authority over its internal affairs. Before this action, the Indian government severely militarized the area, stationing over 10,000 soldiers there, disrupting communication and seriously impairing the majority of Kashmir’s important delegates. Additionally, the “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act,” which established a geographical separation between Jammu and Kashmir and gave the Indian central government legislative responsibility over the recently formed “union territories,” was adopted by Parliament.
The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party’s acquisition of the state government for a second time offered the party’s leaders a second opportunity to realize the goal of the majority party: gaining total control over Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi administration was fully aware that such a shift would grant India legal control over the waters of Occupied Kashmir. Since Jammu & Kashmir is traversed by two of the three rivers that Pakistan has been granted exclusive use of under the IWT. Before the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act’s ratification, the state of Kashmir, through which Pakistan’s rivers flow, exercised its authority over these waterways following the constitutional rights associated with Kashmir’s unique status.
The water in the Kashmir region, including the rivers that flow into Pakistan, is now under the Indian government’s increased direct authority, both legally and physically. Before violating Article 370, India is said to have made relatively little progress on Indus Basin programs, choosing instead to pursue a “zigzag” strategy motivated by political expediency. Nonetheless, since 2019, 33 projects including the rivers Ravi, Jhelum, and Chenab have been given priority. In 2020, Jammu and Kashmir received an injection of 11,024.47 crores (about S$2 billion) under the “Atmanirbhiar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India)” to clear arrears in energy bills. The administration wants to use hydroelectric power to generate jobs and eventually turn the region into a net power exporter. These programs are seen as a key “thrust area” for bringing IOK closer to the national mainstream while cutting the major water flow towards Pakistan. This would resultantly engage the whole region in complex hydro-politics.
President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s statement that “the water crisis in Pakistan is directly linked to relations with India” helps to clarify the Indo-Pak water ties. Maintaining relations with India could help stop a natural disaster in South Asia, but failing to do so could stoke unrest. Although the IWT has been effective for the past 50 years, India’s current actions will put it to the test greatly since they will make the situation of water scarcity worse in Pakistan and it will have serious political, legal, and financial ramifications. In this complicated geopolitical rift, the fate of the Indus Water Treaty hangs precariously in the balance. Will Modi’s quest for the electoral mandate in upcoming elections embolden him to chart a new course, one that reshapes the region’s hydro-political landscape? Only time will tell, but one thing remains clear: the stakes have never been higher.
Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti
The writer is a current affairs analyst. She can be reached at guleayeshabhatti@gmail.com