Fatima Bhutto welcomes son, names him after after father Murtaza

KARACHI - Fatima Bhutto, the grand­daughter of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave birth to male child on Saturday and named her af­ter her father.

Taking to Instagram, she said, “Graham and I are so happy to share the news of the birth of our baby boy.”

The delighted new moth­er sharing the joyous news with fans on her Instagram handle asked them to re­member her and her family in their prayers.

“We wanted to give our son a name that would be­stow him with courage and kindness as he makes his way through the world,” she said in the post.

Fatima Bhutto said, “I wanted a name that would act as an inspiration to him in his life but also one that would cloak him in love and strength, a name that he could wear with the knowl­edge that it was given to him from deep within his mother’s heart and soul to protect him throughout his life, to give him in equal measure both grace and fearlessness, a sense of his homeland and of joy. Ev­ery time I thought of what name might do that, I al­ways came back to my be­loved father’s name. Please keep us in your prayers.”