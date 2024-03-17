Sunday, March 17, 2024
FIA Karachi arrest 3 passengers for travelling on fake documents

Agencies
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three passengers from Saudi bound flight at Kara­chi airport who were travelling on fake documents.

FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle told media that accused Ali Raza, Muhammad Saleem and Mohsin Bashir were boarding on flight FZ334 which was bound to Saudi Arabia.

FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle during veri­fication of documents found that Saudi bound flight passengers were planning to visit Thailand but during the verification of their documents it was found that stamps on their Thai passports were fake. FIA police arrested the accused and shifted them to anti human trafficking circle for further investigation.

Agencies

