FAISALABAD - Buchiana police have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police con­ducted a raid in Chak No 656-GB and nabbed four outlaws along with illegal weapons.

The accused were on their looting spree when the police ar­rested them and recov­ered mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other items from their possession while fur­ther investigation was under progress, he added.