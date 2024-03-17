Ghani, Wahab call for timely completion of uplift schemes

KARACHI - The process of development and progress of Karachi has been continuing at full pace since the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) mayor, deputy mayor and town chairmen in the city assumed the charge of their positions.
Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said as he met at his office Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Farooq Awan, Sohrab Sarki, Lal Chand Ukrani, and Korangi Town Chairman Naeem Shaikh.
Ghani said on the occasion that the new Sindh government of the PPP would do its best to resolve the civic issues of the people of Karachi and the rest of Sindh. The local government minister and mayor discussed the municipal issues of Karachi, development works in the city and different initiatives of the provincial government to serve the residents of the provincial cabinet in the meeting.
Ghani assured Wahab that the provincial government would extend its full support for resolving civic issues of Karachi expeditiously. He said that timely completion of the ongoing development works in Karachi would go a long way in fulfilling the commitments made by the PPP with the people of Karachi.
The mayor told the local government minister that the city’s elected municipal leadership belonging to the PPP stood fully committed to resolving the civic issues of the people of Karachi.
In his meeting with the Korangi Town chairman, Ghani said the PPP’s elected local government representatives in the city should serve the people in the best possible manner without any discrimination as per the directives of the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the manifesto of the PPP.
He said the new Sindh government of the PPP would do its best to discharge all its solemn obligations and responsibilities related to public service keeping in view the invincible mandate given by the people of the province in the February 8 general elections.