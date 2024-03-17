Ghani, Wahab call for timely completion of uplift schemes

KARACHI - The process of development and progress of Karachi has been con­tinuing at full pace since the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) mayor, deputy mayor and town chairmen in the city assumed the charge of their positions.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said as he met at his of­fice Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Culture Minister Zul­fiqar Ali Shah, Farooq Awan, Sohrab Sarki, Lal Chand Ukrani, and Korangi Town Chairman Naeem Shaikh.

Ghani said on the occasion that the new Sindh government of the PPP would do its best to resolve the civic issues of the people of Karachi and the rest of Sindh. The local govern­ment minister and mayor discussed the municipal issues of Karachi, de­velopment works in the city and dif­ferent initiatives of the provincial government to serve the residents of the provincial cabinet in the meeting.

Ghani assured Wahab that the pro­vincial government would extend its full support for resolving civic issues of Karachi expeditiously. He said that timely completion of the ongo­ing development works in Karachi would go a long way in fulfilling the commitments made by the PPP with the people of Karachi.

The mayor told the local govern­ment minister that the city’s elect­ed municipal leadership belonging to the PPP stood fully committed to resolving the civic issues of the people of Karachi.

In his meeting with the Korangi Town chairman, Ghani said the PPP’s elected local government represen­tatives in the city should serve the people in the best possible manner without any discrimination as per the directives of the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the mani­festo of the PPP.

He said the new Sindh govern­ment of the PPP would do its best to discharge all its solemn obliga­tions and responsibilities related to public service keeping in view the invincible mandate given by the people of the province in the Febru­ary 8 general elections.