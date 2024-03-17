Sunday, March 17, 2024
Gold rate declines by Rs1,050 per tola

Gold rate declines by Rs1,050 per tola
APP
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,050 and was sold at Rs227,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.228,550 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs900 to Rs195,045 from Rs195,945 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.178,791 from Rs.179,616, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs2,600 and Rs.2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,175 from $.2,188, the Association reported.

APP

