Govt working tirelessly for progress of country: Attaullah

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the present government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's dynamic leadership, is working tirelessly for Pakistan's progress.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore today, he said the government understands the economic challenges faced by the country and that the Prime Minister holds meetings on daily basis to overcome these challenges.

Expressing sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in terrorist attack in North Waziristan, the Information Minister said armed forces have rendered unprecedented sacrifices during war against terrorism.

To a question, he said all political parties should sit together to agree on a code of ethics for social media.

To another question, the Minister said the government is taking measures for privatization of loss-making government institutions.

Later, addressing a gathering of supporters in his constituency in Lahore today, the Information Minister said PML-N has always served public and present government will fulfill its responsibilities as well.

Attaullah Tarar thanked his supporters, voters and especially Christian community, which supported him in recent elections.