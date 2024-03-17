Gwadar North Free Zone: Water supply project 60 percent complete

GWADAR - A project to establish a water supply network in the Gwadar North Free Zone is nearly 60 percent complete. This significant development aims to address the immediate needs of companies eager to commence operations within the current year.

The project is divided into two parts. The first segment, being overseen by the Gwadar Port Au­thority (GPA), extends from the dams to the outer boundary of the Gwadar North Free Zone.

The second segment, soon to be initiated by the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), will run from the inner boundary wall of the Gwa­dar North Free Zone to the designated areas for factories. Following a competitive bidding pro­cess, GPA awarded the contract to Saleh Techno Company. This company is in the process of in­stalling water pipelines from two primary sourc­es: dam water, including from the Sawar and Shadi Kor dams, and a newly constructed, Chi­nese-funded 1.2 MGD desalination water plant. A GPA official told Gwadar Pro that the cost of laying the water supply network from both dams to the boundary of the Gwadar North Free Zone is Rs 110 million, with an estimated completion date in the first week of May.