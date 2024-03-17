Gwadar North Free Zone water supply project 60pc complete

GWADAR - The project to establish a water sup­ply network in the Gwadar North Free Zone is nearly 60 percent complete. This significant development aims to address the immediate needs of com­panies eager to commence operations within the current year.

According to details, the project is divided into two parts. The first seg­ment, being overseen by the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), extends from the dams to the outer boundary of the Gwadar North Free Zone while the sec­ond segment, soon to be initiated by the China Overseas Port Holding Com­pany (COPHC), will run from the inner boundary wall of the Gwadar North Free Zone to the designated areas for factories.

Following a competitive bidding pro­cess, GPA had awarded the contract to Saleh Techno Company, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Saturday.

This company is in the process of in­stalling water pipelines from two pri­mary sources: dam water, includ­ing from the Sawar and Shadi Kor dams, and a newly constructed, Chi­nese-funded 1.2 MGD desalination wa­ter plant.

A GPA official told Gwadar Pro that the cost of laying the water supply net­work from both dams to the bounda­ry of the Gwadar North Free Zone is Rs 110 million, with an estimated comple­tion date in the first week of May.

Chairman of GPA, Passand Khan Bul­edi, has played a crucial role in secur­ing approval for the water and pow­er projects within the government’s 2023-24 budget.

In addition to the water supply pro­ject, GPA has also approved funding for electricity supply from the Deep Sea­port Grid Station to the North Free Zone.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has re-allocated these funds to the Minis­try of Energy for the development of the distribution network.