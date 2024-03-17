Hosiery manufacturers pledge to work with govt to lift export growth

LAHORE - The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers As­sociation (PHMA) leadership has vowed that value-added textile industry would work closely with the new government with a view to enhance the exports and revive the growth momentum.

PHMA zonal chairman Farrukh Iqbal asked the government to back the value-added apparel sector for its po­tential to harvest benefits of GSP Plus, providing mass employment to the job­less population of the country, as the exports to the EU countries have now started to drop which is a matter of se­rious concern.

However, Farrukh Iqbal hailed the government’s recent move to release Rs65 billion for payment of all verified pending refunds of exporters till previ­ous month of 2024. This is a welcome move by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and we appreciate him along with his team, including Finance Minister Mu­hammad Aurangzeb and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, as this move will definitely boost the confidence of exporters and encourage the export sector. He also expressed the hope that the same spirit will be followed for pay­ment of remaining refunds of sales tax deferred, DDT/DLTL, TUF and markup subsidy with a view to enhance exports.

As the energy prices have been esca­lated to a record high, the PHMA leader maintained that constant hikes in gas and power rates would further stoke inflation, amidst high markup, making the Paki­stani value-added textile products un­competitive in the international market.

He cautioned the government say­ing the move of increasing energy tar­iffs was unwise and would sabotage hard efforts of exporters to enhance Pakistan’s exports in previous years. He asked the new government to ensure a level-playing field by offering regionally competitive energy tariffs and continu­ing the Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies scheme, as committed in the new five-year textile and apparel policy. He stressed that energy rates for indus­tries should be brought at par or below the tariff prevailing in the competing regional countries.

He demanded a level-playing field with regional competitors through con­tinuation of previous concessionary en­ergy tariffs for the export industry.

Pointing out to the downward ex­ports figure to the EU, he said that Paki­stan’s exports to European countries dipped year-on-year by 7.54 per cent in the first seven months of the cur­rent fiscal year, mainly due to reduced demand for Pakistani goods in western, southern and northern Europe. The ex­port proceeds from these countries fell to $4.866 billion in July-January FY24, a drop from the $5.263bn recorded in the corresponding months of the previous year, according to figures compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, he added.

PHMA (NZ) senior vice chairman Amanullah Khan and vice chairman Khawaja Musharaf Iqbal observed that this decline in export proceeds indi­cated the challenges faced by Pakistani exporters in these economically uncer­tain times despite having preferential access to 27-member EU countries.

According to the data, in FY23, exports to the EU dropped 4.41pc to $8.188bn from $8.566bn in the preceding fiscal year. However, the decline in exports was seen despite the Generalised Sys­tem of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme.

The PHMA leadership said that GSP window had opened tremendous op­portunities by way of inflow of abun­dant export orders which the industry would not be able to execute if liquid­ity problem of the industry is not re­solved at the earliest. They stressed the need for adopting new technology so that Pakistan’s exports may be able to cope with the emerging challenges in international arena.