ICCI asks govt to start deliberations with business leaders on budget

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has called upon the gov­ernment to immediately initiate delib­erations with the business leaders in connection with the forthcoming bud­get to make it business friendly.

In a statement, Ahsan Zafar Bakhta­wari said that owing to the existing high inflation rate, high trade defi­cit and the hardships of the business community, the situation demands that the government should start de­liberations with the business leaders, incorporate their suggestions in the budget document to ease their prob­lems which in turn will definitely ben­efit the masses.

He expressed the hope that the sit­ting government as per its election manifesto will pay heed to the issue on priority basis and formulate long term policies in the best interest of the business community and ultimately the common man.

The president ICCI added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a visionary leader and is well aware of the diffi­culties of the entrepreneurs as well as the masses, so he will surely direct his economic team to start consultations with the business leaders to achieve this cherished goal.