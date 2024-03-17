IGP orders action over violence against women

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders, police teams should take im­mediate action on incidents of violence, harassment, acid attacks, abuses against women. While presid­ing over a meeting at Central Police Office, here on Saturday, he ordered for provision of driving train­ing, licensing and policing facilities to female citizens on priority basis. He said the victim support officers should ensure full support to transgenders and vic­tims and extension of employment of victim support officers would be based on performance. Dr. Usman said the transgender children should be sent to Taha­fuz Darsgah in Lahore for education and accommo­dation and priority measures should be taken to end exploitation of transgender children. District police officers (DPOs), victim support officers of all districts participated in the meeting through video-link. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar informed the meeting about establishment of women po­lice council in districts, its aims and objectives. ASP Syeda Shahrbano said the scope of Tahaffuz Darsgah project is being expanded for protection, education and training of children. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muham­mad Salahuddin and SSP Operation Ali Raza also ex­pressed their views at the meeting.