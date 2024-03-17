Sunday, March 17, 2024
Imad bowls United to victory over Gladiators in Eliminator 1

Azhar Khan
March 17, 2024
LAHORE   -  Islamabad United ousted Quet­ta Gladiators with a convinc­ing 39-run win at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi in the HBL PSL 9 Eliminator 1 played at National Bank Stadium. 

This victory secured Is­lamabad United a spot in the second eliminator alongside Peshawar Zalmi. Opting to bat first, Islamabad United posted 174-9 on the board, primarily built on Martin Guptill’s solid half-century and strategic partnerships at the top. 

Despite a cautious start against Mohammad Amir, Gup­till and Alex Hales initiated momentum with a brisk 51- run opening stand. Hales and Salman Ali Agha further boost­ed the innings with explosive hits, setting a strong platform. Contributions from Shadab Khan and Azam Khan in the middle overs propelled Islam­abad to a competitive score, despite a few late hiccups in­duced by Quetta’s bowlers. 

Quetta Gladiators’ chase was marred by early setbacks, crumbling to 21-5 within the powerplay, thanks to Imad Wasim’s devastating opening spell. Despite a gritty half-century from Omair Bin You­suf and a fiery cameo by Akeal Hosein, the Gladiators’ innings never truly recovered from the early blows. United’s bowlers, led by the outstanding Imad Wasim who clinched 3-12, consistently chipped away at the batting lineup, sealing a comprehensive win.

