In meeting at Adiala Jail, Imran, CM Gandapur discuss political matters

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that a meeting was held between Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. “Important political matters were discussed during the meeting,” Saif said in a statement.

Barrister Saif said during the meeting, consul­tations took place regarding the Senate elections, particularly concerning the nominations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur got approval from PTI’s found­er for the nominations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Senate elections. Barrister Saif said that party chief was briefed in detail by Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur regarding his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The chief minis­ter also briefed the PTI founder about the resto­ration of health card and the Ramazan package in the province, he added.