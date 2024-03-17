Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

In meeting at Adiala Jail, Imran, CM Gandapur discuss political matters

Barrister Saif says Gandapur got approval from PTI founder for Senate nominations from KP

In meeting at Adiala Jail, Imran, CM Gandapur discuss political matters
Agencies
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that a meeting was held between Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. “Important political matters were discussed during the meeting,” Saif said in a statement. 

Barrister Saif said during the meeting, consul­tations took place regarding the Senate elections, particularly concerning the nominations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur got approval from PTI’s found­er for the nominations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Senate elections. Barrister Saif said that party chief was briefed in detail by Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur regarding his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The chief minis­ter also briefed the PTI founder about the resto­ration of health card and the Ramazan package in the province, he added.

Aseefa Bhutto set to contest her first election from NA-207 Nawabshah

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024