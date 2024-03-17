Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: UN

UNITED NATIONS - The Israeli war against Gaza has left a staggering almost 23 millions tonnes of rubble and unexploded weapons scattered across the besieged enclave, ac­cording to UN humanitar­ian officials.

In a fresh alert about the disastrous humanitari­an emergency still unfold­ing in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said on Friday that it will “take years” be­fore the Strip is made safe again. The lives of more than two million Gazans have been devastated by daily Israeli bombard­ment, since 7 October, the UN agency noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As the largest relief agen­cy in Gaza, UNWRA con­tinues to provide lifesav­ing supplies and services to more than 1.5 million dis­placed people in the south of the enclave. The agency runs shelters for more than one million people, pro­viding them with human­itarian relief and primary healthcare. Lifesaving hu­manitarian work has con­tinued amid intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations.

In its latest update on the emergency, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported ongoing violence “across much of the Gaza Strip, particular­ly in the Hamad area of Khan Younis, the hostili­ties are causing further ci­vilian casualties, displace­ment and destruction of houses and other civilian infrastructure.” OCHA not­ed that mine action part­ners are now carrying out “assessments of explosive threats” and educating Gazans about the dangers.

“Larger-scale assess­ments are urgently re­quired, but response ef­forts have been hampered by restrictions on the im­port of humanitarian mine action supplies and autho­rization requirements for the deployment of special­ized personnel.”

The news came as Aus­tralia became the latest country to announce that it intended to resume fund­ing UNRWA, which saw in­ternational donor support evaporate, amid Israeli al­legations that some of the agency’s staff had partici­pated in the 7 October war.

A high-level UN investi­gation continues into the claims, which UNRWA is also complementing with its own inquiry. Shortly af­ter the allegations were made public, nine UNRWA staff were dismissed.