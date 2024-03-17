Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: UN

Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: UN
Agencies
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

UNITED NATIONS  -  The Israeli war against Gaza has left a staggering almost 23 millions tonnes of rubble and unexploded weapons scattered across the besieged enclave, ac­cording to UN humanitar­ian officials.

In a fresh alert about the disastrous humanitari­an emergency still unfold­ing in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said on Friday that it will “take years” be­fore the Strip is made safe again. The lives of more than two million Gazans have been devastated by daily Israeli bombard­ment, since 7 October, the UN agency noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As the largest relief agen­cy in Gaza, UNWRA con­tinues to provide lifesav­ing supplies and services to more than 1.5 million dis­placed people in the south of the enclave. The agency runs shelters for more than one million people, pro­viding them with human­itarian relief and primary healthcare. Lifesaving hu­manitarian work has con­tinued amid intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations.

Aseefa Bhutto set to contest her first election from NA-207 Nawabshah

In its latest update on the emergency, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported ongoing violence “across much of the Gaza Strip, particular­ly in the Hamad area of Khan Younis, the hostili­ties are causing further ci­vilian casualties, displace­ment and destruction of houses and other civilian infrastructure.” OCHA not­ed that mine action part­ners are now carrying out “assessments of explosive threats” and educating Gazans about the dangers. 

“Larger-scale assess­ments are urgently re­quired, but response ef­forts have been hampered by restrictions on the im­port of humanitarian mine action supplies and autho­rization requirements for the deployment of special­ized personnel.”

The news came as Aus­tralia became the latest country to announce that it intended to resume fund­ing UNRWA, which saw in­ternational donor support evaporate, amid Israeli al­legations that some of the agency’s staff had partici­pated in the 7 October war.

Fatima Bhutto welcomes son, names him after after father Murtaza

A high-level UN investi­gation continues into the claims, which UNRWA is also complementing with its own inquiry. Shortly af­ter the allegations were made public, nine UNRWA staff were dismissed.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024