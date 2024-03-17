JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

MULTAN - Ja­laluddin Roomi Founda­tion (JRF) and Nishtar Administration signed a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) to provide free insulin and medicines to diabetic patients amidst rising sugar levels in south­ern Punjab. The initiative aimed to save lives during the inflationary times by ensuring the provision of insulin and other medica­tions to diabetic patients free of cost. In a ceremony held at Nishtar Medical University, chaired by Kh­waja Jalaluddin Rumi, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Med­ical University Professor Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, and Principal of Nishtar Medi­cal College Dr. Rashid Qa­mar Rao, signed the memo­randum of understanding. A center established under the name Khwaja Iqbal Diabetes Center aims to enhance educational and research activities related to diabetes at Nishtar Med­ical University and provide free insulin and diabetes medications to eligible in­dividuals. As the part of the project, a committee will be formed, comprised of Jalaluddin Rumi Founda­tion and Nishtar Hospital Administration’s repre­sentatives to register and provide free medications to registered diabetic pa­tients. Initially, the deci­sion has been made to provide medications and insulin to 250 patients, for which retired senior professors of Medicine from Nishtar Hospital will be included in the board to ensure consultation for the provision of medica­tions to underprivileged patients, it was agreed in the Memorandum. Jalalu­ddin Rumi Foundation will collaborate directly with pharmaceutical companies for provision of insulin and diabetes medications to the registered diabetic patients at the hospital. It is noteworthy that due to black marketing of dia­betes medications and insulin in the market, the patients are facing severe difficulties, with insulin that costs 600 to 800 ru­pees were being sold at 1800 rupees.