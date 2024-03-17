Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chair­man of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah on Saturday has praised the grit and determination shown by the Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle against Indian occu­pation and tyranny. Accord­ing to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi said that the Kashmiris have been enduring Indian atrocities with courage for a long time, but their spirit of freedom is alive and they are determined to carry on their just struggle against all odds. He said that the resolve, courage, sincerity and brotherhood exhibited by the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian repression and nefarious designs was exem­plary. Facing hardships and difficulties in the struggle for freedom is sign of living na­tions, he added.