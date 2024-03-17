Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah

Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah
Agencies
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chair­man of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah on Saturday has praised the grit and determination shown by the Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle against Indian occu­pation and tyranny. Accord­ing to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi said that the Kashmiris have been enduring Indian atrocities with courage for a long time, but their spirit of freedom is alive and they are determined to carry on their just struggle against all odds. He said that the resolve, courage, sincerity and brotherhood exhibited by the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian repression and nefarious designs was exem­plary. Facing hardships and difficulties in the struggle for freedom is sign of living na­tions, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024