Sunday, March 17, 2024
Khawaja Asif denounces malicious campaign against martyrs

Web Desk
8:38 PM | March 17, 2024
National

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly denounced the act of exploitation of martyrs for political gains.

Speaking to media in Sialkot, Asif condemned the recent terrorist incident in Mir Ali, suggesting imperative of national unity in combating terrorism.

Expressing grief over the loss of Lieutenant Colonel, a captain and other soldiers, Asif hailed their valor and dedication in the fight against terrorism.

The minister lamented a disturbing trend where a certain political faction resorted to mocking the martyrdom of these brave individual on social media platforms.

Asif criticised this reprehensible behavior, underscoring the indispensable role played by the martyrs in safeguarding the national integrity.

He went on to lambast Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing them of harboring negative sentiments towards the nation and its progress.

He condemned the party’s alleged actions, including the writing of a letter to the IMF, which he deemed as tantamount to anti-nationalism.

Web Desk

National

