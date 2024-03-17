Kidney patients suffer as vital machine at CMCH dysfunctional for six months

LARKANA - The lithotripter installed in the Department of Urology at the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has been lying dysfunctional for about six months. The problem has already left hundreds of patients, suffering from calculus in kidney or certain other parts, in the lurch. Prof Amanullah Abbasi, head of the Urology Department, explains that lithotripter is used to break stones in kidney, urinary tract, bile ducts or pancreatic duct with a series of shock waves generated by a machine. While confirming that the matter of repair has been lingering on for months, he pointed out that in Sindh, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) facility is available only at the CMCH, which has a 2,000-bed capacity. It caters to the needs of patients coming from parts of Balochistan and Punjab, besides Sindh. Sufferings of these patients are increasing with each passing day, he said, adding that remedial measures have to be taken at the earliest. “The ESWL facility is not available at any private sector health facility functioning across Larkana division,” he said while discussing gravity of the situation.