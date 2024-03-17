Kidney patients suffer as vital machine at CMCH dysfunctional for six months

LARKANA - The lithotripter installed in the Department of Urology at the Chandka Medical Col­lege Hospital (CMCH) has been lying dysfunctional for about six months. The problem has already left hundreds of patients, suf­fering from calculus in kid­ney or certain other parts, in the lurch. Prof Amanullah Abbasi, head of the Urology Department, explains that lithotripter is used to break stones in kidney, urinary tract, bile ducts or pancre­atic duct with a series of shock waves generated by a machine. While confirm­ing that the matter of repair has been lingering on for months, he pointed out that in Sindh, the Extracorpore­al Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) facility is available only at the CMCH, which has a 2,000-bed capacity. It caters to the needs of pa­tients coming from parts of Balochistan and Punjab, besides Sindh. Sufferings of these patients are increas­ing with each passing day, he said, adding that reme­dial measures have to be taken at the earliest. “The ESWL facility is not avail­able at any private sector health facility functioning across Larkana division,” he said while discussing grav­ity of the situation.