Sunday, March 17, 2024
KP CM condemns NW attack

APP
March 17, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday condemned attack on se­curity forces check post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Expressing his grief, the Chief Minister ex­tended condolences to the families of the five personnel, including a Lt Col and a Captain, who lost their lives in the at­tack.

He sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for the high­est ranks for the martyrs and patience for the sur­vivors.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Security forces’ per­sonnel exhibited bravery in confronting the terror­ists, sacrificing their lives for the nation, said Ali Amin Gandapur.

He hailed the sacrific­es made by the security forces, emphasising the nation’s solidarity with them in the fight against terrorism.

Asserting that such cowardly acts will not deter the morale of the security forces, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commit­ment to ensuring peace and security in the coun­try.

