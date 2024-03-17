KP EPI takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak

PESHAWAR - The Expanded Pro­gramme on Immuniza­tion (EPI) Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Saturday embarked on a robust vac­cination campaign to con­tain the outbreak of mea­sles in various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. From 1st January to March, 2014, EPI has successful­ly vaccinated 26,725 chil­dren in response of out­break in different areas of the province.

Moreover, addition­al 200,000 children re­ceived their measles vaccinations during the Intensified Outreach Ac­tivity conducted from February 12 to 24, 2024.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist, par­ticularly regarding the lack of isolation wards in major teaching hos­pitals in Peshawar. This deficiency has accelerat­ed the spread of measles among children, neces­sitating urgent action to address this critical gap.

The EPI Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa reports a to­tal of 3,538 suspected cases of measles, out of which 1,236 cases have been confirmed. Tragi­cally, there have been six confirmed deaths attrib­uted to measles across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thus far. The most affect­ed age group compris­es children under 5 and above 2 years old.

Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, Director of EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasised the impor­tance of coordinated ef­forts with FDI and part­ner organizations to vaccinate every child in the province against 12 dangerous diseases, in­cluding measles.

He commended the swift response of EPI teams to contain out­breaks, citing the suc­cessful management of the recent measles out­break in Kohistan district.

To bridge the immunity gap in children older than 23 months, a special ini­tiative called “Big Catch-up” is underway, with support from partners. The first phase of this in­itiative is scheduled to be implemented prov­ince-wide in June 2024.

The Intensified Out­reach Activity’s first round will commence on March 25 in 69 Union councils of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing concerns about the lack of isola­tion wards, Dr Arif reiter­ated the urgent need for main hospitals in Pesha­war to establish isolation facilities for suspected measles cases. He urged hospital administrations and healthcare work­ers to isolate suspect­ed patients to prevent the spread of the disease across the province.