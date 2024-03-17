Sunday, March 17, 2024
KP govt reshuffles 4 bureaucrats

March 17, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday has issued transfer and posting orders of four bu­reaucrats including Ad­ditional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat.

According to KP Estab­lishment Department, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat, Muhammad Saleh has been posted as Director HRM/ Finance KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authori­ty while Deputy Secre­tary Local Government, Naseer Ahmad has been transferred to CM Secre­tariat.

Arif Ullah of Industries Department has been posted as PSO to KP CM replacing Imran Anwar who has directed to re­port at Establishment Di­vision.

