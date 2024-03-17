KP minister attends Nutrition Int’l meeting as special guest

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Qasim Ali Shah, recently attended Nutrition International’s annual provincial progress sharing meeting as a special guest. Alongside him were key figures including Nutrition International’s Provincial Coordinator, Dr. Darya Khan, Addition Director General of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Abid Ali, and DHO Swabi, among others.
During his address, Minister Shah emphasized the crucial role of maternal health in building a healthy society. He commended Nutrition International for its efforts in this regard and pledged to further support these initiatives. Additionally, he distributed shields to officials who displayed outstanding performance.
Minister Shah expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between Nutrition International and other donors with the Health Department. Despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics, and natural disasters, he noted the consistent support provided by organizations like Nutrition International in improving maternal and child health.
Highlighting specific challenges, Minister Shah noted the prevalence of anemia among pregnant women and low birth weight issues. He praised Nutrition International’s efforts in implementing programs focused on micronutrients to combat hidden hunger and malnutrition among mothers and children.
Expressing optimism about the program’s outcomes, Minister Shah expressed a desire for its expansion to other districts. He reiterated the need for continued support from organizations like Nutrition International in addressing maternal and child health issues.
MINISTER VISITS SIFWAT GHAYUR CHILDREN HOSPITAL
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah conducted an unannounced inspection of Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital in Hajji Camp on Saturday. During the visit, he toured various hospital departments and interacted with staff to gauge the facilities available.
Minister Shah personally visited the OPD counter, engaging with patients and their attendants to address any concerns they raised. He issued directives to the hospital administration to ensure no individual faces inconvenience in accessing healthcare services.
Furthermore, Minister Shah inspected the hospital’s cleanliness standards, emphasizing the importance of hygiene both inside and outside the wards. He highlighted the impact of the shortage of specialized hospitals on healthcare services in remote areas, noting the partial operational status of the Khyber Institute of Child Health Care, a federally funded project.
Expressing his commitment to fully activate the institute, Minister Shah pledged to escalate the matter to the federal government. He encouraged the public to report complaints regarding any hospital or health center through social media platforms, assuring prompt action on such grievances.