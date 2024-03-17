Sunday, March 17, 2024
KP minister attends Nutrition Int’l meeting as special guest

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Qasim Ali Shah, recently attended Nutrition International’s annual provincial progress sharing meeting as a special guest. Along­side him were key figures including Nutrition International’s Provincial Coordinator, Dr. Darya Khan, Addi­tion Director General of Monitor­ing and Evaluation, Dr. Abid Ali, and DHO Swabi, among others.

During his address, Minister Shah emphasized the crucial role of maternal health in building a healthy society. He commended Nutrition International for its ef­forts in this regard and pledged to further support these initia­tives. Additionally, he distributed shields to officials who displayed outstanding performance.

Minister Shah expressed satis­faction with the collaboration be­tween Nutrition International and other donors with the Health De­partment. Despite facing challeng­es such as the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics, and natural disasters, he noted the consistent support provided by organizations like Nu­trition International in improving maternal and child health.

Highlighting specific challenges, Minister Shah noted the prevalence of anemia among pregnant wom­en and low birth weight issues. He praised Nutrition International’s efforts in implementing programs focused on micronutrients to com­bat hidden hunger and malnutri­tion among mothers and children.

Expressing optimism about the program’s outcomes, Minis­ter Shah expressed a desire for its expansion to other districts. He reiterated the need for con­tinued support from organiza­tions like Nutrition International in addressing maternal and child health issues.

MINISTER VISITS SIFWAT GHAYUR CHILDREN HOSPITAL

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah con­ducted an unannounced inspec­tion of Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital in Hajji Camp on Satur­day. During the visit, he toured various hospital departments and interacted with staff to gauge the facilities available.

Minister Shah personally vis­ited the OPD counter, engaging with patients and their attend­ants to address any concerns they raised. He issued directives to the hospital administration to ensure no individual faces incon­venience in accessing healthcare services.

Furthermore, Minister Shah in­spected the hospital’s cleanliness standards, emphasizing the im­portance of hygiene both inside and outside the wards. He high­lighted the impact of the shortage of specialized hospitals on health­care services in remote areas, not­ing the partial operational status of the Khyber Institute of Child Health Care, a federally funded project.

Expressing his commitment to fully activate the institute, Min­ister Shah pledged to escalate the matter to the federal govern­ment. He encouraged the pub­lic to report complaints regard­ing any hospital or health center through social media platforms, assuring prompt action on such grievances.

