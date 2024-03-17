KTA organises two tennis events

LAHORE - The Karachi Tennis Association organized two tennis events for intellectually impaired male and females in the Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi. Ishrat Zehra was the coordinator of these events. In the intellectually impaired male singles final, Shakir was the winner while Zakir was runner-up. In the intellectually impaired female singles, Saadia emerged as winner while Jasmine Shareef was runner-up. Shafiq Ahmed, Director Finance Essity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, was the chief guest, who distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up. Ahmed Ali Rajpoot and many sports personalities were also present there.