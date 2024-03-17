Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KTA organises two tennis events

Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Karachi Tennis Asso­ciation organized two ten­nis events for intellectually impaired male and females in the Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi. Ish­rat Zehra was the coordi­nator of these events. In the intellectually impaired male singles final, Shakir was the winner while Zakir was runner-up. In the intel­lectually impaired female singles, Saadia emerged as winner while Jasmine Sha­reef was runner-up. Shafiq Ahmed, Director Finance Es­sity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, was the chief guest, who distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up. Ahmed Ali Rajpoot and many sports personalities were also present there.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024