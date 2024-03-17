KTA organises two tennis events

LAHORE - The Karachi Tennis Asso­ciation organized two ten­nis events for intellectually impaired male and females in the Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi. Ish­rat Zehra was the coordi­nator of these events. In the intellectually impaired male singles final, Shakir was the winner while Zakir was runner-up. In the intel­lectually impaired female singles, Saadia emerged as winner while Jasmine Sha­reef was runner-up. Shafiq Ahmed, Director Finance Es­sity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, was the chief guest, who distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up. Ahmed Ali Rajpoot and many sports personalities were also present there.