LCT2024: Perera's 100 Secures Rajasthan Kings Victory

Former Australia batter Shaun Marsh turned the clock backwards with his determined knock as he guided Dubai Giants to a commanding 7-wicket victory over Punjab Royals at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium,on Thursday (March 14) in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Later, a record partnership between Angelo Perera and Peter Trego propelled Rajasthan Kings to an emphatic 7 wicket win over Delhi Devils.

In the first match of the day, Marsh, the stylish left-handed batter, delivered a sensational and unbeaten innings, scoring 79 runs from just 41 deliveries to help Giants secure their third win of the season.

In pursuit of a target of 137, Dubai Giants comfortably reached the mark in just 13.1 overs, with 11 balls to spare, having lost three wickets along the way.

For his outstanding performance, Shaun Marsh was named the player of the match, his innings adorned with six sixes and an equal number of boundaries.

Earlier, choosing to bat first, the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Punjab Royals posted a total of 136 for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 90 deliveries.

In the second match of the evening, Rajasthan Kings engaged in a high-scoring contest, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 165 runs with seven wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare.

In their pursuit of 165 runs, Rajasthan Kings faced early setbacks with captain Robin Uthappa (12), Jatin Saxena (0), and Hamilton Masakadza (8) departing within the first 14 balls. Uthappa and Masakadza fell to Iqbal Abdulla, while Anureet Singh dismissed Saxena for a golden duck.

Perera remained unbeaten on 100 runs, embellishing his innings with 16 fours and two sixes.

Brief Scores:

Match 12:

Punjab Royals - 136/5 (90 balls) - Cameron White - 43* (26 balls); Pawan Suyal - 3/25

Dubai Giants - 138/3 (79 balls) - Shaun Marsh - 79* (41 balls); Siddharth Trivedi 2/40

Match 13:

Delhi Devils - 164/6 (90 balls) - Suresh Raina - 79 (39); Manpreet Gony 3/27

Rajasthan Kings - 166/3 (80 balls) - Angelo Perera - 100*(43); Iqbal Abdulla - 2/48