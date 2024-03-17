Lt Colonel, Captain among 7 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces’ post in North Waziristan n All six terrorists killed during clearance operation: ISPR.

ISLAMABAD - Seven security person­nel including a lieuten­ant colonel and a captain embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack on security forces’ post and ensuing clearance operation in North Wa­ziristan in the early hour of Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR), a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in Mir Ali area. The troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion.

The terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehi­cle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing at­tacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, result­ing into Shahadat of five sol­diers. These included Havildar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Na­sir, Sepoy Raja and Sepoy Sajjad. During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Ka­shif, effectively engaged and killed all the six terrorists. How­ever, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Mu­hammad Ahmed Badar, having fought gallantly, paid the ulti­mate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, reaf­firmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country saying such sacrifices of brave soldiers fur­ther strengthen their resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the ter­rorist attack on security forces’ post in North Waziristan. In a message, he commiserated with the bereaved families of mar­tyred soldiers and officers of Pak Army. He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and pa­tience for their families.

The President reaffirmed the unflinching national resolve to extirpate the menace of terror­ism from the country. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the cowardly attack of terrorists in North Waziristan. In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyr­dom of seven security forces per­sonnel including two officers in the incident. The Prime Minis­ter prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and patience for their families. He said the entire nation is proud of these martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists. Meanwhile, the fu­neral of the seven martyred sol­diers who embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting the ter­rorists’ attack on the military post including two officers were held at Bannu Cantt on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news re­lease, the funeral prayers of mar­tyrs including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (resident of Kara­chi), Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar (resident of Talagang), Ha­valdar Sabir (resident of Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resi­dent of Kohat), and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of Abbottabad) were of­fered in Bannu Cantt. “The mar­tyrs will be buried in their native areas with full military honours. However, a large number of mil­itary and civil officials including General Officer Commanding Ma­jor General Anjum Riaz attended the funeral prayers,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army will continue to render sacrifices till the last drop of blood for the defence of the dear motherland,” the ISPR said.