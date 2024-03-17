Lt Colonel, Captain among 7 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces’ post in North Waziristan n All six terrorists killed during clearance operation: ISPR.
ISLAMABAD - Seven security personnel including a lieutenant colonel and a captain embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack on security forces’ post and ensuing clearance operation in North Waziristan in the early hour of Saturday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in Mir Ali area. The troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion.
The terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat of five soldiers. These included Havildar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja and Sepoy Sajjad. During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and killed all the six terrorists. However, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said.
Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.
The ISPR, in its statement, reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country saying such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.
President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces’ post in North Waziristan. In a message, he commiserated with the bereaved families of martyred soldiers and officers of Pak Army. He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and patience for their families.
The President reaffirmed the unflinching national resolve to extirpate the menace of terrorism from the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the cowardly attack of terrorists in North Waziristan. In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security forces personnel including two officers in the incident. The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and patience for their families. He said the entire nation is proud of these martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists. Meanwhile, the funeral of the seven martyred soldiers who embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting the terrorists’ attack on the military post including two officers were held at Bannu Cantt on Saturday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the funeral prayers of martyrs including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (resident of Karachi), Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar (resident of Talagang), Havaldar Sabir (resident of Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of Kohat), and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of Abbottabad) were offered in Bannu Cantt. “The martyrs will be buried in their native areas with full military honours. However, a large number of military and civil officials including General Officer Commanding Major General Anjum Riaz attended the funeral prayers,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army will continue to render sacrifices till the last drop of blood for the defence of the dear motherland,” the ISPR said.