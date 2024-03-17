Mercury likely to shoot up as weather turns hot in Karachi

KARACHI - The weather in Karachi turned hot with five days into the month of Ramadan and the temperature is likely to further up during the next 24 hours, Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday. The Met office has forecast hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours with tempera­ture as high as 34 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature recorded during the past 24 hours was 18.5°C. As per the Met office, the current intensity in the weather is a result of low humidity level in the air, which is 41%.

Usually the month of March is warmer in the me­tropolis but the weather had been chilly following heavy rain at the month’s start.

Karachi witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms on March 1 the city was gripped by a cold wave. Later, light rain and drizzle on Sunday again turned the weather in port city pleasant.

Following the rain, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz forecast that the temperature during the first 10 days of Ramadan would be in accordance with the normal average temperature of March.