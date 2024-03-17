Sunday, March 17, 2024
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Communication and Works De­partment has launched roads repair and rehabilitation programme under ‘Sarkain Bahal -- Khushal Punjab’ slo­gan throughout the province. A meet­ing in this regard was chaired by Min­ister for Communication and Works Shoaib Ahmed Bherth at the Planning and Development offices, here on Sat­urday. Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Javed Awan, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Secretary P&D Dr Asif Tufial, Member IDP P&D Dr Abid Bo­dala and officers of Communication and Works Punjab attended the meet­ing. The secretary C&W presented a comprehensive plan for ‘Sarkain Bahal -- Khushal Punjab’ programme, out­lining the repair and rehabilitation of 590 arterial and collector roads across the province. All these roads would be completed in six months time period. Minister Bherth, emphasizing the magnitude of the endeavour, revealed that a staggering 11,496 kilometers of roads would undergo repair and rehabilitation, meticulously surveyed beforehand by the field formations of the Communication and Works De­partment and district administrations concerned. “The programme not only promises enhanced travel comfort but also holds the potential to boost the province’s economy,” remarked the minister. He stressed the importance of transparency and the use of quality materials in road repair.

Our Staff Reporter

