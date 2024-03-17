Modern machinery of 56 type being provided on subsidy

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held today at Agriculture House, Lahore under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, in which the proposals regarding the projects to be presented during the Annual Development Program 2024-25 were finalized.
On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed to complete the upgradation of Farmer Data Bank as soon as possible and to import modern harvesters for wheat and paddy harvesting to improve the outreach program.
He said that subsidy is being provided on 56 agricultural implements for farm mechanization. With the help of modern harvesters, losses during wheat and paddy harvesting will be reduced by 10-15%. Modern machinery of 56 type is being provided on subsidy.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that in the first phase, operations at the level of 9 divisions of fruit and vegetable markets will be digitized and one model agriculture center will be established initially in Multan and Sahiwal in the province.
He said that a model citrus garden should be developed in Sargodha. Apart from this, a disease-free nursery of Citrus fruits will be established where 1 lakh disease-free plants will be produced annually. On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali.
Sahoo further said that agricultural scientists will be sent for training abroad and departmental support will be provided to agricultural scientists who get free overseas scholarships.
In the meeting, strategies were formulated to increase cotton cultivation and production during the season. On this occasion, the Secretary of Agriculture issued orders to organize seminars at the center, tehsil, district and division levels to achieve the goals of cotton cultivation and production.