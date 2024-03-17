Modern machinery of 56 type being provided on subsidy

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held today at Agriculture House, Lahore under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, in which the proposals regarding the projects to be presented during the Annual Devel­opment Program 2024-25 were finalized.

On this occasion, Sec­retary Agriculture, Pun­jab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed to complete the upgradation of Farmer Data Bank as soon as pos­sible and to import modern harvesters for wheat and paddy harvesting to improve the outreach program.

He said that subsidy is being provided on 56 ag­ricultural implements for farm mechanization. With the help of modern harvest­ers, losses during wheat and paddy harvesting will be re­duced by 10-15%. Modern machinery of 56 type is be­ing provided on subsidy.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that in the first phase, operations at the level of 9 divisions of fruit and vegetable markets will be digitized and one model agriculture center will be es­tablished initially in Multan and Sahiwal in the province.

He said that a model citrus garden should be developed in Sargodha. Apart from this, a disease-free nursery of Citrus fruits will be estab­lished where 1 lakh disease-free plants will be produced annually. On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Pun­jab Iftikhar Ali.

Sahoo further said that agricultural scientists will be sent for train­ing abroad and depart­mental support will be provided to agricultural scientists who get free overseas scholarships.

In the meeting, strat­egies were formulated to increase cotton cul­tivation and production during the season. On this occasion, the Secretary of Agriculture issued orders to organize seminars at the center, tehsil, district and division levels to achieve the goals of cotton cultiva­tion and production.