Negligence in security duties will not be tolerated, says DPO Abbas

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas on Saturday warned that negligence in security duties will not be tol­erated. According to Bahawalpur Police spokes­person, following the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police and the instructions of DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas, all SDPOs in their circles and the SHOs in their respective police stations checked security duties at mosques and Imam­bargahs on the first Friday of Ramazan. The of­ficers also examined the weapons and security arrangements of the policemen deployed on se­curity duty. In view of the current situation in the country, the policemen were instructed to perform their duty by remaining high alert. DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas said in his message that our duty is very important, to make the citizens feel safe that we are there for their security. He also directed the policemen to stay alert and per­form duty with utmost responsibility in view of the security situation in the country. The DPO also ordered the policemen remain alert in order to keep a close eye on the malicious elements and to thwart their nefarious deigns. He also warned that negligence and carelessness in security du­ties will not be tolerated at all. He also issued instructions to the SDPOs and SHOs regarding effective patrolling and security arrangements in their respective areas.